Merlyn Ruth Ashby JAN. 10, 1933 - MARCH 27, 2023
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Merlyn Ruth Ashby passed away on March 27, 2023 in Encinitas, California at the age of 90. She was born into the loving arms of Dwight and Pauline Maule on January 10th, 1933 in Payette, Idaho. After much socializing, she graduated from Payette High School. She was a member of Job’s Daughters and as a youngster, she was on the cover of Time magazine as a Cherry Blossom princess. She accomplished a lifelong dream when she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Idaho in Moscow. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, the Order of the Eastern Star in Payette, a Daughter of the Nile in Boise and an active member of P.E.O in Ontario, Oregon. She also attended the Washington State College School of Nursing in Pullman.
Merlyn met and married Patrick Redmond on March 17th, 1956, growing her family while living in Pasadena, California, Spokane, Washington, and Renton, Washington. With dignity and grace, Merlyn and her four children relocated from Renton to Ontario in 1970.
Merlyn’s illustrious nursing career began at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. She continued to spread healing and good cheer at Valley General Hospital in Renton. Her final position was at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario where she cared for the sick, ending her career as a nursing supervisor. Merlyn worked in Dr. Robert Thornfeldt’s office in Ontario for a 5-year stint midway through her hospital career at Holy Rosary, but found she missed hands-on hospital patient care and returned to duty at the hospital. Throughout her nursing career, Merlyn loved and cared for Dennis, Kathleen, Lisa and Ed while working full time. Through it all, she had a special and individual relationship with each of the four children which continued through her life until the very end.
Two years after her move to Ontario, a handsome stranger came calling bearing strawberries and hugs for her children. Roger Ashby and Merlyn Redmond were married in the Episcopal Church on July 11th, 1973. Roger and Merlyn made their home on Verde Drive filling it with love, laughter and plenty of activity. She loved and cared for her family while she continued nursing until she retired in 1995.
Merlyn was an active member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Ontario. She lived out her faith by touching the lives of many in and around the Ontario area. She and Roger were part of a bowling league and became expert swim team timers. They were also active in the Mariner’s organization in their church. She supported her children as she attended events at Ontario High School, ranging from band concerts to sporting events. Merlyn also enjoyed the "idea" of quilting as she loved people and socializing above sewing.
As time moved on, Merlyn took tender care of her husband Roger and enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed sailing, gardening, reading and bird-watching. Because of her love for people, after retirement she worked in the Holy Rosary Auxiliary and gift shop.
Later in life, Merlyn continued to accomplish great things with her vitality and spunk. She is an honorary member of the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club in Los Angeles AND she has skippered the most recent winner of the Newport to Cabo offshore race, “Westerly” (a 52 foot racing yacht). She also masterfully piloted the power boat “Freedom” (an Eastbay 49) and sailed the 40 foot racer/cruiser sailing yacht “Liberty”, all while over the young age of 85.
Merlyn is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Ashby, her parents, Pauline and Dwight Maule, her brother, Bill Maule and her grandson, Jason Britt. Merlyn is survived by her four children, Dennis and Denise Redmond of Santa Clarita, California, Kathleen and Lee Britt of Kuna, Idaho, Lisa and Merlyn Linden of Yakima, Washington, and Ed Redmond of Oceanside, California. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nathan and Beth Linden, Samantha and Brendyn Heath, Lindsey Linden, Alexa Redmond and Will Gunnels, Courtney Britt and Mathea Redmond and her step-grandchildren Courtney Tomey and Tyler Dodes and Bre Tomey and Oliver Prose. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Hallie Heath. Her sister, Glorian Crosby and many nieces, cousins and loved ones are also saying farewell to Merlyn.
A viewing is planned from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel at 78 NW 1st Ave in Ontario. The celebration of her life will be held at the Ontario Bethany Presbyterian Church at 1712 W. Idaho Ave. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Following will be a graveside service and a reception back at Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Donations can be made to Carousel Ranch in memory of Merlyn at www.carouselranch.org/donate or by mail. (Carousel Ranch – 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390).