Merin Holland Newman
MAY 17, 1932 — FEB. 6, 2021
PAYETTE
Merin Holland Newman, age 88, Payette, passed away with his family by his side on February 6, 2021 at his home in Payette.
Merin was born on May 17, 1932 in Lowell, Arizona to Parker and Minnie (Woodward) Newman. He was raised in Orland, California where he graduated from high school. He married Bonnie Lee Rector, his high school sweetheart, and together they raised seven children in Redding, California.
Merin moved his family to Idaho in 1972 and, with his son Dennis, opened Newman’s Muffler shop in Ontario. Merin also had a muffler shop in Boise, Idaho. Merin and Bonnie moved to Atlanta Georgia for several years to help operate the family owned restaurants. After Bonnie, his wife, passed away he moved back to Idaho where he met Susie Troutman. Merin and Susie were married in 2006 and they made their home in Payette surrounded by family and friends.
Merin and Susie loved traveling, hunting, fishing, camping and flying their airplane. Merin and Susie lived their lives full of excitement, adventure and love! Susie is an amazing loving person. The joy, love, and care she gave our dad will never be forgotten by us. We truly love her.
Merin is survived by his loving wife Susie and his seven children, Dennis Newman, Cathy Noyer, Patti Robnett, Cindy Newman Frost, Pam Long, David Newman, Barbie Folwell and Susie’s children Terry Troutman and Tina Hunnicutt, their families, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and beloved family dog Sam.
The family would like to thank Fruitland Heart ‘n Home Hospice for the wonderful care received.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Merin’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.