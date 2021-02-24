Melinda Harruko Pressley JAN. 5, 1936 — FEB. 22, 2021
VALE
Melinda Harruko Pressley, 85, passed away at her home on February 22nd. She was born January 5th, 1936 to Harry and Rose Tano in Grand Junction, CO. She was the youngest and only girl to three older brothers: Harry, Sam, and Benny. She was raised on her family farm where they grew onions and tomatoes. In 1948, after the death of her oldest brother Harry, Melinda and her family would leave Colorado and move to Ontario, OR.
Melinda graduated from Ontario High School in 1954. Prior to graduation, she would meet Jack Pressley at a JACL graduation dance. That must have been some dance, they would marry later that year on December 19th, 1954. Melinda and Jack would make their life in Vale farming. They would welcome two sons, Ron in 1955 and Steve in 1965.
After years of renting land all over the Vale area they would finally buy the Norwood place west of Vale in 1974. Asked if she had wished she had ever gotten a job rather than help on the farm, she said with a smile and a wink she should have, it may have been a lot easier and better hours. With Jack being on various potato boards such as the Malheur County Bargaining Association, they would get to travel the United States. She said if they grew potatoes they probably went there. They would travel from California to Maine and Canada to Mexico. Although, her favorite places were Jackpot and Las Vegas!
In 1975 her son Ron, would marry Kris Hartley and make their home in Vale. Ron, farming alongside his dad Jack. In February of 1980, her son Steve would be killed in an accident outside of Vale. This would forever change Melinda and her family, but in a good way. It brought the family much closer. People would say, you never just saw one Pressley, you would see two or three if not the whole family. If one was in the Drug Store or around town, it was good odds others would be following. It is like they were magnets.
Soon she was chasing grandkids all over the valley watching them participate in sports and other activities. OK…Mostly sports! She was converted from a Tiger to a Viking! She said the grandkids really disrupted her card playing days and evenings out with friends.
In August of 2003, just shy of 50 years of marriage, Jack would pass. Melinda would continue to reside in Vale and kept busy helping at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, now raising great-grandkids, and worked teaching the kids her cooking skills and traditions. She was known for her big New Year’s Day dinner and wanted to make sure her family could carry on her tradition making all the special Japanese dishes of food. Every now and then Ron or one of the Grand kids would take her to Las Vegas, Jackpot, or Wildhorse so she could have some fun. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Melinda is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, son Steve, her parents, Harry and Rose, brothers, Harry, Sam Tano (his wife Linda), Benny Tano and numerous other family and close friends. She is survived by her son Ron and his wife Kris, Vale, OR Grandchildren and great grandchildren; Meshell Schaffeld (her two children, Alexis & Jackson), Vale, OR, Kate Pressley, Boise, ID, Jenny Pressley (Juan Hernandez and their son Jonny Jack), Charles Pressley (Megan and their two children, Isabella and Dean) Nyssa, OR. Two sisters in- law, Alice Tano and Phyllis Pressley.
The family would like to thank everyone who brought food, sent flowers, and anyone who dropped by the house or phoned for a talk. They would especially like to thank Father Cami and everyone from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for their help and support, Donita Olsen, Karen Cooper, Dora Morcom, Tami Chamberlain, Heart N Home Hospice, and Lienkaemper Funeral Home. A service will be held at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale, OR on Friday, February 26th. Rosary at 10:30am with a Mass following at 11am.