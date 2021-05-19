Melinda
Gammage
JULY 19, 1945 — APRIL 30, 2021
ONTARIO
Melinda Gammage, 75 of Ontario passed away Friday April 30, 2021. She was born on July 19, 1945 in Palo Alto, California to Douglas and Betty Hill. She attended Sacred Heart Nursing School graduating in 1968. She She served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and married Bob Gammage on August 2, 1967 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple moved to Ontario in July of 1994 and she worked for the Ontario High School retiring in September of 2009. She enjoyed camping, waterskiing, and traveling.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Jared and Alec Gammage of Ontario and David Gammage of Shelton, Washington, 3 grandsons, Jacob and Trevor Gammage of Ontario and Quinn Gammage of Shelton, Washington and 2 granddaughters, Taylor Gammage of Ontario and Riley Gammage of Shelton, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Betty Hill, husband Bob Gammage, brother Douglas Hill and her sister Sue Hill.
A celebration of her life will be held at her home 655 NW 15th St. in Ontario from noon to 4 pm on Saturday, May 22. Condolences may be sent to the family at Haren-Wood.com