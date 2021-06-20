Meghan Noelle Strawn
JAN. 8, 2003 – JUNE 11, 2021
PORTLAND
Meghan Noelle Strawn was granted her angel wings on June 11, 2021. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life.
Meghan’s life would seem short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her laughter brought joy to all those around her. She loved meeting people and learning everything about their life.
Meghan was born January 8, 2003 in Seattle, WA and raised in Portland, OR up until four years ago when her family moved to Waxhaw, NC. She attended Cuthbertson High school where she was embraced by many new friends in a small span of time. She enjoyed music, class dance parties and texting or Facetiming friends and family. She always gave courage and hope to those around her.
Meghan is survived by her loving parents Jerry and Colette Strawn and her much loved sister Hannah Strawn; Grandparents, Gene(deceased) and Donna Strawn as well as Richard and Lori Covington; Aunts, Uncles and cousins; Her dog, Willow, will also miss her and her hugs dearly…
Celebration of her life will be at 1:00pm Saturday June 26, 2021 at Heritage 3700 Forest Lawn Dr. Matthews, NC 28104. The family encourages all who knew Meghan to attend, to share memories and celebrate her life. Join us in wearing Meghan’s favorite color yellow or another cheerful color in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, Meghan’s family ask to please consider a donation to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (cureforthekids.org) or another organization of your choice that raises pediatric brain tumor awareness.
The funeral service will be live streamed beginning at 12:50 PM from this site, to access the live stream service click the photos & videos tab.
Condolences may be made to Meghan’s family at heritagecares.com.