Maxine Tipton was born on July 21, 1929, to John and Margaret “Teddy” Carr at their home in Weiser, Idaho. She passed away on June 19, 2023 at 93 years old.
Maxine was raised on the Weiser Flats where she rode in between her two brothers John and Bud on their horse to Hale School. They would play ball with her goat named “Billy”. Maxine graduated from Weiser High School in 1947. After High School Maxine worked in the courthouse in Weiser and shortly after met her husband Tip Tipton. Their love rushed them to Las Vegas where they eloped. Upon getting married they moved to Payette to start their family. Their son Gary was born in August of 1953. Their daughter Sandra was born in August of 1956.
Maxine stayed at home while her children were young and was involved in many activities such as being a den mother in boy scouts. As her kids got older she went to work. She worked at Opals Dress Shop, modeled for newspapers and advertisement’s and had many rental properties throughout town. In 1980 y0u would find her in her daughter’s flower shop “Sandy’s Flower Boutique” delivering flowers, waiting on customer’s, bookkeeping and taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Maxine enjoyed her cabin in McCall and traveling with her family and friends. Maxine enjoyed going to ball games, or anything to do with her family. Maxine will be sorely missed by all.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Peggy) Tipton; daughter, Sandra Swisher (Rick Griffin); granddaughter, Lindsay (Pablo) Rodriguez; grandson, Troy (Jonnie) Swisher, great grand kids, Jayda, Jaxon, Ryelee, Bryeson.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Tip Tipton, grandson, Jacob Swisher, brothers, John and Bud Carr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, ID. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 PM Saturday July 8, 2023.Condolences may be made to Maxine’s family at shafferjensen.com.
