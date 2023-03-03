Maximiliano “Max” Elguezabal Jr.JAN. 30, 1955 - FEB. 28, 2023
NYSSA
Maximiliano (“Max”) Elguezabal Jr. was born on January 30, 1955 in Eagle Pass, Texas.
He died on February 28th, 2023 in Boise, Idaho. Our brother was our mother's birthday gift and she never forgot that special place he held in her lifeline.
Max graduated from Nyssa High School in 1973, the “perfect class.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maximiliano (“Max”) and Maria del Refugio (“Cuca”). In the afterlife, he will also join his sister, Maria del Refugio “Marie” and his brother Juan Guadalupe.
He married Leonor Esparza on July 25, 1984.
Throughout his life, Max was a hands-on dad to his children, Omar, Crystal and Jessica, and a doting grandpa to Ismael, Santiago, Anthony, Adam, Isabel, Manuel, and Nicole. As a hands-on parent, he left his children and grandchildren with strong memories of their dad and grandpa. All his loving children and grandchildren survive him.
Max is also survived by his sisters, Teresa, Julia, Beronica, Dolores, Virginia, and Rachael, and our brother Martin.
Max was well known in Nyssa for being friendly and helpful. He was often seen at the Nyssa Bulldogs sporting events where he loved seeing local kids compete. Often the teams included relatives, so he cheered even louder then.
He was also a frequent presence at the Hittel's auto mechanic shop where he learned to be a mechanic himself. As Max repaired his rigs, his booming voice rang throughout the shop, as did his laughter. Just as often as he laughed, he sang. Even when he only knew a bar or two of the song, he sang the words he knew over and over and over. He loved to sing.
