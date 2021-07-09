Maximiliano Elguezabal
MARCH 3, 1926 — JULY 1, 2021
Maximiliano Elgu ézabal, of Nyssa, left this life on July 1, 2021. He was born on March 3, 1926 in M úzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico. His parents were Blas Elgu ézabal and Carmen Ortiz. He was one of four sons, and he had five sisters. At age 95, he was the last in his paternal family to pass away.
He served in the Mexican military before marrying Mar ía del Refugio (“Cuca”) Castellanos. In 1954, they immigrated to the United States with their children—Teresa, Mar ía del Refugio (“Marie”), Juan, and Julia. Their U.S.-born children are Maximiliano, Jr., Ber ónica, Dolores, Virginia, Rachael, and Mart ín.
As a farm laborer all his working life, Max contributed to the food supply. He didn’t shy away from back-breaking work. When we, his children, were in our teens, Papi took us after school and during summer vacations to thin and weed sugar beets, pick strawberries and potatoes, topping onions. He instilled within us his respect for physical work.
People liked him at first sight. As he said, “Strangers always treated me well.”
Max was preceded in death by his wife Cuca, daughter Marie Price, and son Juan Elgu ézabal. He is survived by children: Teresa Elgu ézabal, Julia Malcomb, Maximiliano Elgu ézabal, Jr., Ber ónica Elgu é zabal, Dolores Escobedo, Virginia Grant, Rachael Navarrete, Martín Elgu é zabal. These children gave him a array of generous in-laws and 30 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.
The family appreciates the kindness of Heart and Home Hospice and all their employees, especially Paula and Angel. We thank each person who pitched in with visits, tamales and pozole, Ensure. To those who shaved Papi, got him in the shower, clipped his toenails—thank you.
Special high-fives to our sister Rachael who cared for him in her family home. She set a high bar, and is overdue for uninterrupted sleep.
Papi made his wishes clear: NO FUNERAL SERVICES. “Bury me. That’s it.”
Adi ós, Papi. En paz descanse.