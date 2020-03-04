Max S. Castle
Feb. 10, 1934 - Feb. 28, 2020
ONTARIO
Max S. Castle was born to Joe and Lela Castle on February 10th, 1934. He passed peacefully at home on February 28th, 2020. Max attended school in Boise, Idaho through the 8th grade before moving to Salmon, Idaho, with his Stepfather to work on a ranch, and then MacKay, Idaho, where he worked underground at the Stibnite mines until he was 19.
At 19, Max moved to Tacoma, Washington, where he began his life’s passion of working on Jeeps and vehicles. Max purchased a Jeep and Parts shop where he worked for 12 years. He then moved to Ontario, Oregon, where he worked at Cable Chevrolet.
In 1966 he married the love of his life, Betty Werner, and in 1968 they purchased Cousin Motors in Weiser, Idaho. They renamed the business Castle Jeep and had the business till 1979.
Max soon became known as the “Jeep Man” all over the U.S.A. as people, and even American Motors would call him for advice and assistance in fixing vehicles. Max was always happy to share his knowledge and passion with anyone who had a moment to talk shop. After selling the shop in 1979, Max continued to collect and restore antique cars, passing his knowledge down to his great-grandchildren, who enjoyed playing in the old cars and helping Grandpa in the shop.
When Max wasn’t working on cars, he was up in the mountains where he and Betty built their “Castle’s Hassles” in 1979. Since then, they’ve enjoyed every summer and fall for the past 30 years, surrounded by their eight children, twelve grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Max shared his love for hunting, fishing, woodworking, and passion for living with each of them throughout the years.
Max will be missed by all who he touched in his life. He had an uncanny way of making everyone feel important and loved. He never carried a grudge and was the first one with a backhoe, shovel, or shirt of his back to help anyone in need. He was also known to tell you a joke or two and had an infectious laugh that lit up a room. He will be missed and forever loved.
Services will be for immediate family only at a later date.
