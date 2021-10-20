On Friday, September 24 2021, Max Brent Huffaker passed away at the age of 79
Max was born on May 2, 1942 in Midway, Utah to Reva and Burton Huffaker. He was one of nine sibling and grew up in Vale Oregon.
He married Kathleen Widmer in 1965 and together raised two children (Bob Huffaker and DeAnn Burris). Max worked and retired from Cascade Natural Gas.
Max was loving and caring brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a love for eastern Oregon and western Idaho history. He enjoyed exploring old town sights and homesteads. He would travel on his ATV long distances to visit them. He enjoyed prospecting and would use old maps to find abandoned mining claims to explore. He also loved traveling to Alaska to fish and visit with his children and grandchildren. He went on caribou hunt with his grandsons at the age of 77 in the wilderness of Alaska. Max enjoyed and seldom missed daily coffee with his good friends at Rusty’s. He was very connected with his past and regularly had family reunions with his siblings. He also looked forward to the many Vale High School class reunions and loved to participate in them.
Max was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, and his son, Bob. He is survived by his daughter DeAnn Burris and 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
There will be a Zoom memorial for Max on November 13th at 10:00am. If you would like to attend, please send your email address to: maxbuxton830@gmail.com
