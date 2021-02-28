Matthew “Matt” Robert Kane
MARCH 2, 1957 — JAN. 28, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Matthew Robert Kane unexpectedly passed away on January 28, 2021, with his daughter by his side. He was born March 2, 1957 in Caldwell, ID to Robert Lawrence Kane & Melpha Lyman Kane, as the second of 7 children, and the oldest son. Matt grew up working the family farm, hunting anything he could with his friends & brothers. He was a graduate & beloved friend of Ontario High School class of ‘75 where he excelled in baseball & football. He attended the University of Oregon & was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He transferred to BYU his senior year & graduated with a BFA in History. Matt was an avid hunter, whether ducks, or on the annual Kane Family Deer Hunt. He loved outfitting his children in camo & and taking them on his adventures. Matt loved reloading ammo, building guns & loved learning about World War II and the battles his father bravely fought in with the US Army. His love for hunting continued till the day he passed. Matt was a talented photographer, a scout leader for years as a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was strong in his faith and testimony of Jesus Christ. An graveside service was held on February 5, 2021 at Crestview Cemetery in Sandy, UT. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.