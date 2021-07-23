Maryrose ‘Rosie’ Cheatham
NOV. 3, 1939 — JULY 16, 2021
ONTARIO
Maryrose Cheatham passed away after a long battle with dementia on July 16, 2021.
Maryrose was born in Baker, Oregon to J.R. and Alta Austin. She was the youngest of three children and was preceded in death by her brothers Jerry R. and Edmond Austin. Maryrose grew up in Baker, Oregon, married Earl Cheatham in 1958 after high school and moved to Ontario in 1966.
Rosie was an amazing woman. She was kind, loving, fun and funny. She loved to sing, dance, decorate, spoil her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing speller and loved to play Scrabble — and was really good at it! She loved a good pun and had a great sense of humor. She was good to everyone and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Maryrose is survived by her husband, Earl, and their three children, Kathy Alvarado and her husband, Robert of Beaverton, OR; Suzie Allen and her husband, Wil of Altadena, CA; Joe and his wife, Margarita of Ontario; eight grandchildren: David Alvarado and his wife, Alexis of Denton, TX; Renee Alvarado of New York, NY; Nicholas Cheatham of Corvallis; Monique Cheatham, Justine Cheatham and Sophie Cheatham of Ontario; Sam Allen of Altadena, CA; and Haley Allen of Altadena, CA.