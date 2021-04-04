Marybell(e) Singer Chamberlin
OCT. 12, 1928 — MARCH 23, 2021
ONTARIO
Marybell(e) Singer Chamberlin was born October 12, 1928 to Emma and Adolphus Singer in Gooding, ID. Marybelle was the baby in a loving home with 13 brothers and sisters.
It was in her brother’s store where she was waitressing, when a young man named John sat at her counter and she asked, “What would you like to have?” Their courtship of 10 days was finalized with a double wedding in Coeur d’ Alene, ID August 22, 1951.
Four children blessed their home; Motherhood would mark the beginning of her lifelong legacy.
On “The Poor Farm” Mary worked hard. She could make something out of nothing and have a delicious meal or handmade gift made with love. From home Christmas programs, to each child’s and grandchild’s picture book over their lifetime, she made her family a priority.
Marybelle left a legacy of family, love, kindness, patience, forgiveness, faith, and fun. She was often found with her grandkids playing dress up, croquet, painting rocks, and making food for loved ones. She loved dancing, teaching her grandkids about her Savior, Jesus Christ, and serving friends and neighbors. More of her talents included master genealogist, and keeping history of her younger years until she was no longer able. She would pack around a blue pocket camera taking pictures, documenting her life’s greatest treasures…her family.
She had many different titles: daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, all of which she magnified. Marybelle will be surrounded by love and family, forever.
She is survived by her husband John Henry Chamberlin; children Susan Chamberlin, Jay Scott Chamberlin (Shelaine), Kurt Dee Chamberlin (Kerin), Daniel John Chamberlin, 11 grandchildren; Heidi, Heather, Kelsee, Desee, Kinsee, Kestee, Kandee, Kashlee, Macy, Karston, Ariel, and 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way.