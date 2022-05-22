Mary Anna Ziegler MAY 15, 1922 — MAY 12, 2022
NEW PLYMOUTH
Mary Anna Ziegler passed away at her home on May 12, 2022, just three days short of her 100th birthday. On May 15, 1922, she was born on the west side of New Plymouth, Idaho, to Paul and Cora Deusen.
She was an excellent student, receiving only one B during her education. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class and magna cum laude from Lewis & Clark Normal School in Lewiston, Idaho. Mary taught third grade for about a year before she married W. A. (Guss) Ziegler in 1943 and moved to the farm just east of New Plymouth. At that time, married women were not allowed to teach school. She and Guss were married for 56 years before his death in 1999.
Guss and Mary raised six children on the farm. She was a true farmer’s wife; taking care of the kids, running errands for Guss, cooking for her family and the hired farm help, always with a good natured smile.
Mary was always there for her children. She was a 4-H leader for 18 years, in PTA for 24 years, and supported all their sports and extracurricular activities. She taught them how to live a full and joyful life. More importantly, she taught them the importance of God in every part of life. Mary taught catechism, was active in the Catholic Women’s League at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the New Plymouth Senior Citizens Center.
Mary’s hands were never idle – in the early years, she sewed all her daughter’s clothing. In later years, she crocheted and embroidered useful and beautiful items for her family. After Guss retired, they traveled the U.S. and Canada sometimes with the Good Sam Club. Mary was also an excellent poet. She blessed each child, many friends, and relatives with her poetry. Countless words of wisdom came from her pen.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Rosalie Cramer; a great-granddaughter, a great-grandson; and her sisters Emma Linder and Helen White. She is survived by her children, Pat Marler (Dan), Bill Ziegler (Linda), Cora Caldwell (Joel), Mary Sophia Ziegler, and John Ziegler (Kathy). Eleven grandchildren also survive Dianna, Julie, Dustie, Stacy, Bill, Tom, Janice, Jeff, Ann Marie, Matt, and Hilary, 24 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Her viewing will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland on Tuesday, May 24 from 5-7:00 p.m., with the rosary at 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho. Memorials may be made to the New Plymouth Senior Center, Box 506, New Plymouth, Idaho 83655 or Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 700 Northwest 7th Street, Fruitland, Idaho 83619. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Mary’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.