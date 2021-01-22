Mary Juniea Winton
AUG. 5, 1932 — JAN. 13, 2021
Mary Juniea Winton passed away January 13, 2021. Mary was born in New Castle Indiana on August 5, 1932. She and her family moved to California where she met and married Harold Winton on August 6, 1949. Mary shared her enjoyment of cooking by working for the Council Senior Center until she retired. Mary was devoted to her family. She often said “I love my family; I may not love their choices, but I love them.” She was survived by five of her children: Teresa Trump, Marsha LaVasse (Daryl), Mark Winton (Cori), Sandra Tolman (Timothy) and Mathew Winton (Tammy). Mary’s pride and joy were her 19 grandchildren: Teryl, Rondal, Rachelle, Christine, Justin, Lara, Krystal, Mary, Nichole, Amanda, Samantha, Garrett, Kelsey, Tawnya, Shondra, Amber, Eric, Kyla, and Shayla; and her 41 great grandchildren: Danille, Patrick, Kayli, Christian, Sean, Jasmine, Daysia, Jordyn, Jayden, Cedrix, Malachi, Alekzandyr, Niya, Kyla, Taya, Leo, Logan, Darius, Damian, Mazzy, Kason, Stella, Everly, Alina, Jayce, Elias, Airalynn, Greyson, Liam, Leilani, Mikayla, Ruby, Silas, Caleb, Alexis, Mersades, Piper, Rooster, I’Jah, Lynkon, and Mason; and her 3 great-great-grandchildren: Laya, Dominic and Avalon.
Preceded in death by her husband (Harold), son (Ronnie) and two great grandchildren (Skylar and Portia).
Graveside services will be held at Hornet Creek Cemetery on January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with a remembrance celebration to follow at the Community Church in Council.