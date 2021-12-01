Mary Ann Miller Vaughn, 82, passed away Nov 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by her family. Mary Ann was born Dec 20, 1938, in Greeley, Colorado. She married the love of her life, Larry Vaughn, Feb 15, 1958, in Fruitland, Idaho. They moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they lived many years and raised their two children, Brent and Tammy.
Mary Ann worked hard for her family; she retired from Clark County School District as a school bus driver as well as from Circus, Circus Hotel and Casino, where she managed the wardrobe department. She also loved traveling the Little Britches Rodeo circuit with her children.
She and Larry returned to Fruitland after retirement. Mary Ann loved to sew and was a master quilter. She loved gardening and canning, and she loved to cook and serve her family and friends. Mary Ann was kind, charitable, and welcoming to everyone, and she was completely devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other family members.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry J Vaughn, of Fruitland; her brother Raymond L Miller (Zetta), of Payette; sister-in-law Sue (Robby) Bixby, of Fruitland; son Brent J Vaughn (Jeannie), of Fruitland; daughter Tammy L Hoff (Mike), of Las Vegas; five grandsons: Justin D Kerner, of Payette; Cody J Vaughn (Kena), of Fruitland; Clint T Vaughn, of Boise; Joe B Vaughn, of Fruitland; and Chad J Hoff, of Cedar City, Utah; one granddaughter: Chelsea L Todd (Donny), of Elko, Nevada; three great-grandsons, Logan Vaughn, Grayson Kerner, and Blake Todd; and three great-granddaughters, Kamdyn Kerner, Paetyn Kerner, and Khloe Vaughn.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Miller and Dorothy Betz, and by her brother, Kenneth H Miller.
Services will be held at the Treasure Valley Classical Academy (the old Fruitland High School) at 500 SW Third Street, Fruitland, ID 83619, at 11:00 AM Saturday, Dec 4.
