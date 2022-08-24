Mary Sachiko Kameshige MARCH 5, 1932 — AUG. 23, 2022
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Mary Sachiko Kameshige passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022, with family surrounding her at The Cottages of Payette Assisted Living.
Mary was born to Kyuemon and Suemi Kuwahara on March 5, 1932. She was the 5th child of 7 children. When WWII broke out, she and her family were sent to the Portland Assembly Center in June of 1942. In September of 1942, the Kuwahara family was moved to Wyoming’s Heart Mountain Internment camp. After 2 years and 8 months of incarceration, the Kuwahara family was released from Heart Mountain and moved to Brigham City, Utah in May of 1945. In November 1945 the family again moved to Jamieson, Oregon where Mary went to school and graduated from Vale Union High in May 1950.
Mary married Isao Kameshige on November 16, 1952, in Ontario, Oregon at the Idaho Oregon Buddhist Temple, Rev T. Shibata officiating.
Mary and Isao had 3 children Randolph Duane, Ellen Joyce, and Brian Darryl. Mary and Isao were married for 66 years until Isao’s passing on June 11, 2018.
Mary was an active and supportive member of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple. She was at one time the corresponding secretary for the Temple’s woman’s group Fujinkai. She was also an active volunteer for 20 years with the American Red Cross providing beauty and hair services at the local nursing homes.
Isao and Mary loved playing golf. She was a member of the Shadow Butte Ladies Golf Association and a member of the Nisei Gold Association. She was the ladies Golf Association’s secretary in 1993 and Vice-President in 2000. Golf, cards, and gardening were her favorite pastimes.
She is survived by Brother Fred (Elaine) and Sister Joanne (Kaz) Yutani, her son Brian (Janette), grandchildren Brady and Alyssa and Michelle (Cache) Gluch, Kevin Masterson, Alex (Kim), Meghan (Drake) Herrera, Ethan Kameshige, and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Buddist service will be held Saturday, August 27th at 11 am at Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario with a luncheon afterward at the Four Rivers Cultural Center.
