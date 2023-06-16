Mary Rose Atagi, 96, passed away June 11, 2023, in Ontario, Oregon. Mary was the youngest and last of the children born to Japanese Immigrants, Kiyozo and Soyo Odawa Atagi, on November 15, 1926 in Blackfoot, Idaho. The family moved to Ontario in 1926 and raised onions. In 1937 they moved to the Adrian-Nyssa area and engaged in truck farming. Mary lived on the family farm until two years ago when she relocated to Ontario, Oregon. Mary graduated from Nyssa High School in 1944. She then went to Sewing School in Salt Lake, Utah, graduating in 1946. In 1948 she attended the College Of Beauty in Portland, Oregon, graduating in March 1950. Mary worked for the Owyhee Beauty Shop with Thelma White and later worked at T. L. C Hair Design in Nyssa, Oregon with Tammy Cleaver until retiring in 2003 after 53 years as a beautician!
Mary enjoyed occasional trips to Jackpot, Reno, Las Vegas, and other "fun places". She always enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards with the family, fishing where ever there were crappie or trout. She was proud of her little garden, growing lots of tomatoes, Japanese egg plant, cukes, and melons.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Kiyozo and Soyo, brothers and sisters, Masato "Mas", Yoshinobu" Archie", Kokiy, Esow, Asako, Joye Atagi Sadamori, and Dange Atagi. Nephew Harvey Atagi and his daughter, Jennifer Atagi Slusher.
"Aunt Mary" is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and two "special little kiddos", Finley and Alayna Madrid.
The Atagi family would like to thank the Brookdale facility for the love and care they have given "Aunt Mary" for the past two years.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on June 21, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery, Ontario, Oregon.
