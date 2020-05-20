Mary Louise ter Horst
March 30, 1928 - May 16, 2020
FRUITLAND
Mary ter Horst, 92, a resident of Edgewood Senior Living in Fruitland, Idaho, peacefully passed away in her sleep on May 16th, 2020. Mary was born on March 30th, 1928 in Springfield, Missouri, to Elza Hope “Bud” Cannon and Mary Etta Butler. She married Robert Mitchell in 1946, Edward Wooldridge in 1949, and Ben ter Horst in 1959.
Mary was a member of the Christian Church in Ontario, Oregon. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, painting scenery, and going dancing at the senior center with her boyfriend Leonard Burns.
Mary is survived by son Larry Wooldridge from San Antonio, Texas; daughter Deborah Mays from Vale, Oregon; step-daughters Rose Ann from Texas and Joann Fachin from Minnesota; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by husband Ben ter Horst (1924-2005); daughter Linda Mitchell from Santa Cruz, California; son Tom Mitchell from San Diego California (1948-1992); son Steve Wooldridge from Ontario, Oregon (1952-1999); sister Eva Shipman from Missouri (1922-2005); brother Alvie Cannon from Reno, Nevada (1924-2002); brother Manford Cannon from Missouri (1926-1928); sister Estia Daugherty from Riverside, California (1930-2002); and sister Letha Holt from Missouri (1932-1962).
The family wishes to thank Edgewood Senior Living and Hospice care during Mary’s final days. Private services will be held at the Veteran’s Interment alongside her husband at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.
