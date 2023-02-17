Mary Leah Kellogg Sturm AUG. 13, 1946 - FEB. 15, 2023
FRUITLAND
Mary Leah Kellogg Sturm AUG. 13, 1946 - FEB. 15, 2023
FRUITLAND
Mary Leah Kellogg Sturm entered eternal rest on February 15, 2023. Mary was born in Boise, Idaho on August 13, 1946. She was born to Charles and Irene Kellogg and joined three brothers, Carl Hartley, John and Ray Kellogg; youngest brother, Rick Kellogg arrived later.
Mary was raised in Meridian, Idaho on a small family farm, where she helped to raise sheep, swine and cattle.
As a young woman, Mary worked in a nursing home as a CNA, but soon met the love her life, Bill. They eloped to Winnemucca, Nevada, on August 24, 1968. Mary moved her life to Fruitland, Idaho, where she spent the remainder of her years.
Mary married into a small, instant family as Bill had a son, Delbert, whom Mary loved as her own. As time went on, Bill and Mary’s family expanded with the arrival of Alice in 1972 and Ann in 1975. Mary held many “salt of the earth” jobs while raising her family. She drove farm trucks for Reeve Farms, she worked at Ore-Ida in Ontario, Oregon, and she helped Bill with their own farm doing anything from milking cows to driving tractor. In her spare time, Mary raised chickens and sold eggs to the neighbors.
Family meant everything to Mary. Mary enjoyed making large meals for her family and having everyone gather around her table for the holidays. Leisure time was often hard to come by, but when she could find the time, Mary loved to go camping, hunting, and fishing with her family. Mary’s true passion was her flowers, her yard and yard art! She spent many years building her yard into the showcase it is today. Each spring one would find her a t various greenhouses purchasing annuals to plant in her many containers.
Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill Sturm, her son, Delbert (Debbie) Sturm, her daughters, Alice (Robert) Kite, Ann Hall, three grandchildren – Daniel, Matthew (Eboni) and Dana; one brother, Ray Kellogg as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Irene Kellogg; two older brothers, Carl Hartley and John Kellogg her younger brother, Rick Kellogg and one nephew, Dale Kellogg.
As a family, we have chosen to host a Celebration of Life later this summer, when her yard is in full bloom.
