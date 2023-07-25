MARY FRANCIS HOPKINS NOV. 30, 1934 - JULY 21, 2023
WEISER
On July 21, 2023, Mary Frances (Allison) Hopkins passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in Weiser, Idaho. A service honoring Frances’ life will be Friday, July 28th at 10:00 a.m. at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel 112 N 9th St., Payette, Idaho. A dinner will follow the service at Donna’s home: 2025 E. 19th Ave. Payette, ID. Arrangements under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, ID.
Frances was the mother of 3 children. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren. Frances was born in Charleston, Mississippi on November 30, 1934. She was second to the youngest of seven children born to Mary Ethel (Howle) and Nathan Levi Allison. Five of which lived to adulthood. Life was not easy living in Mississippi in the 30’s and 40’s, so when Frances was a young child, the family moved to Arkansas hoping for an easier life. After graduating from high school, the family made their way to Idaho, which was the best move they ever made.
On December 1, 1958, Frances married Marvin L. Hopkins in Winnemucca, Nevada. With this marriage, Frances not only became a wife, she became a mother, too. Donna and Marvin were a package deal. Within a few months, “The Little House'' was bursting at the seams and along came David. Marvin and Frances knew they needed more room, so they purchased what the family called “The Big House” and Serena joined the family four years later.
Marvin and Frances began their life together in Payette, Idaho where they owned and operated “Hop’s Super Service.” As the kids were growing up, Frances was the “Avon Lady.” She became fast friends with her customers. Once the kids were grown, Frances worked at Treasure Valley Bank as the proof operator. She loved her coworkers and the new wardrobe that the bank provided every six months.
Town life was not what the family desired, so in 1970 Marvin and Frances purchased the farm on the Oregon Slope. While they both worked outside the farm, they made a home and productive farm for their family.
Frances enjoyed old country and gospel music, line dancing, traveling, and especially her grandkids. Marvin and Frances enjoyed winters in Arizona listening to music, shopping for treasures in Mexico, and going on adventures with Lilian (niece) and Daryl. Fiddle week was always a highlight of their year. Marvin and Frances would spend endless hours listening to music and looking forward to the Saturday night performance at the contest. Christmas was a time that Frances treasured. She loved buying gifts for the whole family, planning and preparing for the big Christmas Eve party.
Frances is survived by her three children: Donna (Gerry) Griffin, David (Karen) Hopkins, and Serena (Jon) Mills, seven grandchildren, Doug, Hilary, Amanda, Amy, Holly, Joe, and McKayla, eight great grandchildren; her brother, Levi Junior Allison, and numerous nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, her parents, Levi and Mary, son-in-law, Doug Williams, and five siblings. Frances will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, ℅ Shaffer Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730 Payette, Idaho 83661.