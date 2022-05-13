Mary Ann
(Peterson) Ford APRIL 29, 1935 — MAY 6, 2022
FORMERLY OF CAMBRIDGE
Mary Ann (Peterson) Ford, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by love and laughter of family members reminiscing of her life, Friday May 6th, 2022 at her daughter and son-n-law, Suzanne and Jim Shemwell’s home in Emmett, Idaho.
Mary Ann was born on April 29th 1935 to Ellis and Bessie (Williams) Peterson in Cambridge, Idaho at the family’s home. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1953. The day after graduating on May 21, she married the love of her life, Lawrence Edward Ford, in Cambridge. In 1954 their oldest daughter, Janice Ann, was born. Son, Lawrence Edward Jr. was born/died in 1957. In 1959, they welcomed their youngest daughter, Suzanne Marie. In the early years of marriage, Lawrence and Mary Ann purchased and managed the Cambridge City Market and also worked on the Ford family ranch. Lawrence and Mary Ann always had the coffee on for friends and family to stop by and visit. When Mary Ann was 28, her husband had a tragic accident and their life changed. She spent years taking excellent care of him until his death in 1982. After his death Mary Ann saw a need for home health and hospice care in her community so with the help of several friends they started their own. She and Lawrence commercially fished for several years off the Oregon Coast and she also worked at the cannery. After her husband’s death, she worked at the Idaho State Tax Commission, served on Cambridge City Council and worked at Lorton’s Drug Store. She was a member of Cambridge Assembly of God and was member of the Rebekah Welcome Lodge #17 for over 75 years.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; infant son Lawrence Jr.; daughter Jan Bonner; parents Ellis and Bessie Peterson; sister Carol Dick; brother Larry Peterson; father and mother-in-law George and Ellen Ford.
She is survived by her youngest daughter Suzanne (Jim) Shemwell of Emmett, son-in-law Philip Bonner of Orofino; Her 7 grandchildren: Niki (Bob) Howard of Newport KY, Bo (Lenne) Bonner of Orofino, Ryan (Julie) Bonner of Meridian, Dorinda (Kevin) Jordan of Emmett, Amy (Edward) Koopman of Juliaetta, Micaela (Jason) Dingeldein of Emmett and Taryn Shemwell of Emmett; 17 great grandchildren: Jack, Sam; Nicholas, Natalie; Ava, Zoe, Mia; Dillan, Danika, Alex; Kandace, Renn (Cori), Kasey, Riehlee; Tyler, Trevor; Kadie. Her 5 great great grandchildren: Andrew; Malikai, Temperance; Azilynn, Dre, & one in the oven:-); her sister & brother in law, Lynda & Marvin Dotson, sisters in law, Helen Ford, Deannie Whitcomb, and Linda Lee Peterson, brother in law Garold Dick.
Mary Ann’s life was well-lived. She experienced many ups and downs and persevered always with the Lord at her side. She was known as GG, Murr, Auntie and held many titles that she took seriously. This amazing woman was an example of love, grace and strength. Her kindness, smile and sweet spirit will stay with us forever. She was a devoted wife & caretaker to our Dad and Grandpa Ford; a great mother who raised two strong, independent daughters; who then went on to raise her strong granddaughters and great granddaughters. She had a love for adventure & travel, spending time at the Oregon & Washington coasts, Hawaii and Mexico with her family. The trip to Fort Bragg GA to watch her great grandson Renn graduate from Basic was a special memory. She took countless trips in her RV. GG loved watching the boy’s sports and cheered them on. She always attended the grandkids/great grandkids events. She loved to go to her home-away-from-home (“her happy hill”) the Brownlee Summit Cabin, and to be surrounded by family and friends. Mary Ann carried on that open door policy with the coffee always on and a cookie/treat included. You could drop by anytime, and she’d welcome you with open arms and an ear to listen or pray with you. Mary Ann Ford was true to herself and true to many people.
It is with great sadness she’s no longer with us, but we are rejoicing that we will see her again. There is a huge void but we are thankful to know she is in heaven and that dementia no longer has a hold on her. Parting is hard but soon and very soon God’s going to reunite us with our precious loved ones.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 am at the Washington County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall in Cambridge, Idaho with a light lunch following. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at the Cambridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Payette. Donations can be made in her name to the Cambridge Ambulance/Fire Dept, POB 187, Cambridge, Idaho 83610.