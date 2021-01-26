Mary “Pinky” Bowles
JUNE 1, 1956 — JAN. 17, 2021
ONTARIO
Our precious mother Mary Bowles, 64, of Ontario, OR passed away peacefully on January 17th, 2021 with her family by her side. Mary was born to John and Laura Bowles on June 1st, 1956 in Portland, OR. She was one of 13 children. On June 9th, 1973 she married Bill Lake and they had four children together.
Through her many years Mary did so many wonderful things but none as great as being a wife, mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to her children. Mary had a gift for singing. We will never forget the words, “Sit down and listen to your Momma sing”.
Mary is survived by her four children Laura Godines, Neil Lake, Connie Waymire, and Mendy Sherrell; her sister Wanda Kelley; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary will be truly missed by all that knew her.
A private Celebration of Life will be done at a later date. Condolences can be made to Mary’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.