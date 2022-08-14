Mary Elizabeth Ballou JAN. 30, 1931 - AUG. 2, 2022
NYSSA
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mary Elizabeth Ballou JAN. 30, 1931 - AUG. 2, 2022
NYSSA
Mary Elizabeth Ballou, 91, of Nyssa, Oregon passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on August 2nd, 2022.
Mary was born January 30th, 1931 in Port Townsend, WA to Kenneth and Goldie Hart. She was the fifth of seven children. When Mary was young, her family moved to Quilcene, WA where she graduated high school. Mary went to work as a waitress to help her father pay for her mother’s funeral. This is where she met Ernest Ballou, who was in the military. He asked Mary her name and she told him to just call her “waitress”. Ernest stayed all day until he finally found out Mary’s name.
Ernest asked Mary to go to the movies that night and she agreed to go, even though she didn’t think he would be back to pick her up. There was a knock at the door, and when she opened it, there stood Ernest asking if she was ready to go. Ernest met Mary on Monday and asked for her hand in marriage that Saturday. They had a long, loving marriage of 69 years.
Mary loved helping people out. Mary joined the VFW Auxillary since her husband Ernest was injured in the Korean war. Mary had helped over 97 families receive their VA benefits. Mary was the longest running Commanders of the VFW Auxillary, serving 23 years. She had to give it up because it was effecting her health. Mary later joined the local DAV chapter until her passing.
Mary is survived by her husband Ernest F. Ballou, sons: Donald F. Ballou and wife Pamela, David L. Ballou and wife Judy, daughter: Goldie M. Roe and husband Mike, 9 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is also survived by 2 siblings: Marlene King and Kay Anderson. Mary is preceded in death by son Doyle Ballou and daughters Hollie VanMeter and Margie Stumbaugh.
Graveside services will be on Friday, August 19 at 12:30pm at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon. Celebration of life at 2 pm at Parma Senior Center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.