Mary B. Masterson Recla, 91, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and esteemed community member died Easter Sunday morning, April 09 , 2023 at Pioneer Place in Vale. Mary was born, raised and lived her entire life in Eastern Oregon. Being a fourth-generation member of Masterson pioneer stock, Mary grew up in Juntura and Drewsey, mostly on horseback, and despite her outwardly prim and proper lady like appearance, she embodied the pioneer spirit and was as tough and resilient as they come. Mary married George Recla in 1955 and they raised three children. Along with raising her own three children and being an instrumental part of the family farm operation, Mary also helped many Vale children get off to a wonderful start while teaching second grade at Vale Elementary School. She was a prized member of numerous local groups and organizations, including St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the St. Patrick’s Altar Society, PEO, TOPS, water aerobics and Thalians. Mary loved flowers and always had a beautiful garden. She was a consummate hostess and no one left her house without a full belly and a jar of cut flowers. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George Recla, parents Gib and Ruby Masterson, her brother Gib Masterson Jr, infant twin sons, and many dear friends and members of her extended family. She is survived by her children: Mike (Kim) Recla, Gilbert (Rob) Recla, and Andrea (Pat) Olp. Her grandchildren: Kacie (Todd) Shaffer, Jason (Lora) Ray, Joshua (Emma) Clark and Mary Mikaela (Seve) Yraguen. Her Great Grandchildren: Rocco and Ruby Shaffer, Jaxon Ray, Liam Fillmore, and Annabella and Hank Clark.
Services, under the direction of Yraguen Funeral Home, Nampa, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 28th, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale, Oregon (with luncheon to follow in the Parish Hall) and a committal service will beheld at 2:30 p.m. at the Sunset Cemetery in Ontario. In Memory of Mary, “buy yourself a lottery ticket, Dear”.
Funeral Friday, April 28, 2023 10:00 a.m. St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Vale, Oregon. Lunch to follow in Parish Hall. Internment Sunset Cemetery, Ontario, Oregon at 2:30 p.m. same day.
