Marvin Randal Peterson
Dec. 11, 1942 - Sept. 16, 2020
FRUITLAND
Marvin Randal Peterson, age 77, of Fruitland passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home in Fruitland.
Marvin was born in Yakima Washington to Marcella Skinner and Thomas Calvin Peterson on December 11, 1942.
At the age of 14 Marvin rebuilt his first car with the help of his father and a devoted Young Men’s leader. He then traded that car for another and so on until he finally got his hands on a beautiful old Model T Ford. He worked diligently on restoring that car and was able to sell it for enough money to fund his LDS Mission to Sweden. Marvin was a very devout member of the LDS church and served in various capacities over the years with his favorite being the calling of a Home Teacher. He never missed a month of visiting those he served and was always willing to assist them in any way possible.
After his mission, Marvin attended Ricks College. Dad had a car in high school and used to give mom and his girlfriend rides to seminary. While dad was home from Ricks for the summer and mom was home from BYU they reconnected and were married on Nov 15, 1965 in the Logan Utah Temple. Marvin & Sharlene moved to Meridian, where dad enrolled in BSU and obtained a certificate in drafting and they started their family. Marvin worked for the Idaho Highway Department designing bridges but eventually left that profession in 1982 to pursue his love of cars and opened Mr. Pete’s Car Clinic. He continued serving those around him and often traded automotive work for whatever people offered in payment bringing home poodles, horses, sheep and the occasional chicken, much to his children’s delight. He also sponsored race cars and spent most Saturday nights in the pits at Meridian Speedway making sure his cars stayed fast. Marvin also served in the Idaho Army National Guard for 27 years as an M1 Tank Specialist and was very proud of his military service. Marvin lost his first wife Sharlene to breast cancer in December 2000. Later the next year he was blessed to meet Beatriz Rios at an LDS singles dance and they were married & sealed in the Boise Idaho temple on Dec 14, 2001. Beatriz and Marvin adored each other and Marvin was immediately welcomed into her family as dad & grandpa. They moved to Fruitland Idaho and both worked various jobs while also spending time doing the things they loved, watching movies, growing a beautiful garden and spending time with family.
Marvin’s greatest accomplishment in life was his family. He was extremely proud of all of his kids and was an exceptionally devoted father. He was kind, gentle and loving to those around him and willing to serve them in any way he could. Marvin was always a spiritual man, emulated Christ like qualities, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Beatriz Peterson, 7 daughters, Cheri (Stephen) Osguthorpe, Nicole (Brent) Dougal, Angela (Jeff) Pable, LuPita (Juan) Rodriguez, Alicia (Ito) Silva, Jessie (Abel) Padilla, Mirna Ramirez and daughter in law Kelly Peterson and sister LaRae Pullin, 26 grandkids, 3 great grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his first wife, Sharlene Cherry Peterson & son Clayton Randal Peterson.