Marvin N Browning
JAN. 11, 1946 — MARCH 27, 2021
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Marvin passed away suddenly in Goodyear, Arizona. He touched so many lives, he was forever helping us from the big stuff like fixing a car, going to car shows, helping people move just because, his and mom moving to Arizona, helping mom host countless parties, being there when his friends needed him to do just about anything. He was always a man of service. He was part of DeMolay, served on the USS Benjamin Stoddert in Vietnam, he was a mechanic by trade, as Papa would say a “Monkey Wrencher who could fix almost anything!” He was an avid bowler making many trips to Reno to play or being part of many bowling leagues. He was not perfect he was uniquely human, a giver, a man who wanted to give even a stranger the time of day. He loved so deeply that he would tear up even when he said I love you. My mother Margaret was his partner relying on one another in their retirement years becoming friends and roommates, they had the three of us and many memories. He loved his family sister Jeanne, and brother Roy. He loved his children Matthew, Micah and I. His nephew Josh and niece Jessica who spent a great time on many family vacations growing up, with their uncle Marv. He had pride for his grandchildren, Zach, Rachael, Daniel, Katie, Shyla, Porter, Kyle, Patrick, Colin, Cakes, Bryce, each serving the way he would have done. I know it will involve continuing his legacy of service, laughter, and spending time making this world a better place.
Because of COVID we will not be having a funeral but we will hold a memorial service at some point when it is safe. Please post stories and pictures of the way he touched your lives on his facebook page or mine. My family and I would appreciate it if you would prefer to have your story or photo private please email me at marvette9@yahoo.com.
He will be laid to rest at Los Gatos Memorial Park, Los Gatos, California. Please make a donations in his name to the Disabled Veterans of America.