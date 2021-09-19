Marvin was born in Caldwell, Idaho to Fred and Fern (Cobiskey) Haylett, the fourth of five children: Fred, Richard (Janice), Barbara Eggleston and Kenneth (Connie). He graduated from Jordan Valley High School in 1964 and served in the Army.
Marvin and Barbara Chandler met and married January 31, 1970 and have five children: Felicia, Marvin II (Laura), Dustin (Grace), Karri Alderson (Graham) and Crystala and nine living grandchildren.
Marvin loved spending time in the outdoors. He taught all his kids to fish, hunt deer and to gather wild fruits. One of his favorite pastimes was to make wine, especially from wild plums and elderberries.
He is the second to last charter member of the Lions Club in Jordan Valley, Oregon. He belonged to the American Legion in Grand View, Idaho and the Knights of Columbus in Fruitland, Idaho. He was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland.
A special thank you to St. Luke’s Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Marvin’s name to Corpus Christi Catholic Building Fund, 900 NW 7th Street, Fruitland, Idaho 83619.
A Rosary will start at 10 a.m., prior to the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 21st at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Marvin’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.