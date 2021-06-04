Marvin Harold Ziegler
JAN. 5, 1932 — MAY 22, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
Marvin Harold Ziegler, 89, passed away on Saturday May 22nd, 2021 while at home with his family in New Plymouth, Idaho. Marvin was born January 5th, 1932 to Fannie and Hobert Ziegler in Calipatria, California. Marvin Ziegler served his country in the U.S Navy on two aircraft carriers; USS Bon Homme Richard and the USS Oriskany during the Korean War. Following his service in the U.S. Navy, he met Norma Jean Cathey and they married May 27th, 1955 in Ada, Oklahoma. Marvin and Norma moved to California, where they started their life together in San Clemente, California. In 1957, they purchased their first home in Orange, California where he worked as an Electrician. Marvin and Norma had three children Janis, Susan and Dan. In 1977 they moved to New Plymouth, Idaho where Marvin was able to fulfill his dream of being a farmer. Marvin had an adventurous spirit; he was a pilot and loved to scuba dive for lobster in Mexico. Marvin enjoyed being an active member of First Baptist Church of New Plymouth. He is survived by his wife Norma Ziegler, his son Dan Ziegler and daughter Janis Paikoff. He is also survived by his brother John Ziegler and 8 grandchildren Craig Paikoff, Tim Paikoff, Stacey Paikoff, Kevin Paikoff, Lisa Olivarez, Joe Ziegler, Jake Ziegler, Padrick Moran. He is survived by 16 great grandchildren who all call him SUPER PAPA. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Fannie and Hobert Ziegler, two sisters Jean Revels and Marie Costner, two brothers Raymond Ziegler and Jim Ziegler and his daughter Susan Moran. Service will be held June 9th, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Park View cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.