Marvin Dale Wilson
Sept. 6, 1933 - April 11, 2020
FRUITLAND
Marvin Dale Wilson passed away peacefully and joined Christ in Heaven on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 86.
Marvin was born on September 6, 1933 in Ava, Missouri. He was named after the doctor who came to deliver him 2 days early and stayed to fish until little Marvin made his appearance. His parents were Clarence Wilson and Wilma (Tate) Wilson.
Growing up in Ava, Marvin and his siblings spent their time fishing, hunting, swimming, and running around barefoot. When the water was high, they rode their old mule back and forth to school.
During WWII, friends sent word there was work for them on a Nevada Dairy farm. The family moved there and stayed until the war ended.
The next and last move for Marvin’s family, was to the Treasure Valley in Southern Idaho. They lived in many places, including a tent, and a labor camp. Marvin’s parents found a permanent home and employment with Symms Fruit Ranch on Sunny Slope by Marsing, Idaho. Marvin was an outstanding athlete, lettering in football and track & field. He was greatly liked by his classmates at Marsing High School and until recent years enjoyed regular Class Reunion picnics with them.
After High School & during the Korean War, Marvin joined the United States Army. Receiving his honorable discharge, Marvin went on to Business College in Nampa, Idaho where he met the love of his life, Julia Rose (Judy) James. On October 17th, 1958, they were married in the “little rock” First Christian Church in Vale, Oregon.
Because Marvin was a real go-getter, he had many business ventures. Selling Kirby Vacuum Cleaners, he was a top salesman, once winning $700 (a great deal of money at that time). With Judy, Marvin had fruit stands which eventually led to a successful career in various aspects of farming, orchard management, and seed production.
Over the years, Marvin worked for JC Watson Company & Feed Service Inc., before becoming his own boss. Always being a farmer at heart, he became very successful growing his own produce. As co-owner of S & W Ranches Seed, Inc., Marvin developed specialty alfalfa seed and pasture grass varieties which he marketed direct to farmers across the country. He even wrote a book and numerous pamphlets on agriculture and produce farming. The final decade of Marvin’s career was spent driving his custom trailer all over the midwest where he became friends with his loyal dealers and farm clients.
Of all of the jobs he had, his eyes gleamed the most when he talked about the Christmas Tree lots he and Judy operated around the Treasure Valley for 30 years.
When his son, Kelly, joined the local Judo Club, Marvin became a Judo Dad. He even earned a “Perfect Attendance” award from the Ore-Ida Judo Club. Marvin was also instrumental in finding donations to build the first permanent Judo hall in Ontario, Oregon.
Judy and the family wish to thank the Fruitland Staff of Encompass Health for their Home Health and Hospice care of Marvin. A special thank you goes to Travis, Karina, and Lisa for their physical and emotional support of Marvin and Judy during these last months. We also want to thank the wonderful staff at Genesis Nursing Facility in Payette, Idaho where Marvin’s final months were lived. They treated Marvin like family at a time when family could not be there.
Marvin was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Ontario, Oregon.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy, his brother Spencer “Charlie” (Joan) Wilson, Annabelle “Ann” (Bill) Ayers, Jerry Wilson, and by his children Tony Wilson of California, Joni (Brad) McAvoy of Payette, Idaho, Teresa Wilson of Fruitland, Idaho, and Kelly (Heather) Wilson of Sumpter, Oregon. Marvin has 13 grandchildren… Robert, Teresa, Erika, Tyler, Danial, Trev, Garrett, Jada, Zach, Jamie, Joss, Emily, and Colton, and 13 great grandchildren. Marvin is also survived by his beloved dog “Lucky”, the only dog he ever permitted to live in the house.
Those who went before Marvin were his parents, his sister Helen VanWassenhove, his sister-in-law Pam (Jerry) Wilson, and his great grandson, Noah McAvoy.
A celebration of Marvin’s life will be announced later and will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, Marvin’s family encourages donations be made to a “GoFundMe” account that will benefit the “Vets Helping Vets” organization. gofundme.com/marvin-wilson-memorial-fundraiser.
