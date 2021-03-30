Marvin Algot Johanson
MAY 13, 1939 — MARCH 19, 2021
PAYETTE
Marvin Algot Johanson passed away on March 19, 2021. Marvin was born May 13, 1939 in Caldwell, Idaho to Gunnard and Emma Johanson. He was raised in Parma and graduated from Parma High School. He attended Northwestern University in Illinois and Washington State University in Washington graduating from WSU with a degree in Architecture. Marv joined the Johnston and Associates Architect Firm in Payette, later purchasing it with Ted Probart and Duane Gowland, where he worked until his retirement. Marv lived in Payette but spent weekends and holidays at his mountain cabin. He learned his building skills from his father, and they had many years working together building his cabin and helping his sisters’ families build their cabins. Marv loved his trips to the family cabin located at the coast and fishing for salmon. Marv, Dick and Duane spent great times together in Canada and at the coast in their Sea Sport fishing boat that they purchased together. Music was a big part of Marv’s life; he was a member of the 25th Army Band. He entertained his family with songs sung around the campfire, growing funnier as the night went on and the kiddos went to bed. Marv enjoyed traveling, whether it be on a cruise, to the casino or a ride in the mountains on his Honda 90. One of the highlights of his travels was a family trip to Sweden in 1983. Marv and his partner, Jeff Harvey enjoyed many winters together at their second residence in Lake Havasu. When Marv’s health deteriorated, they sold the house in Arizona and Jeff moved to Payette to help care for Marv. Marv and Jeff enjoyed trips to the mountains in their camper, renovating their home, planting and caring for their garden and chickens.
Marv is survived by his partner, Jeff Harvey, his sisters Carla Hedges (Richard), Kristine Roberts (Ralph), Judy Seward (Gordon) and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him. Preceding him in death his parents Gunnard and Emma Johanson, his brother-in-law Ralph Roberts and his nephew David Roberts.
At his request, there will be no service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.