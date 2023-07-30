Martha Sue Richardson Powers JAN. 1, 1937 - JULY 15, 2023
PENDLETON
Martha Sue Richardson Powers passed away, July 15, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. Martha was the only child born to Dr. Hillis Hall Hattery and Geraldine McAleney Hattery on January 1, 1937. She was born and raised in Pendleton and was Pendleton’s first baby in 1937. Dr. Hattery died when Martha was only 5 years old.
After graduating from Pendleton High School, she married John E. Richardson. They raised their 3 children in Pendleton and later moved to Enterprise, Oregon in 1974. While raising her children and working, Martha found time to be a leader for Bluebirds/Campfire girls and Cub Scouts. Marth and John served as President and vice president of the Pendleton Swim Association in the late 1960’s and early 70’s. They spent endless hours during the summer preparing and working many swim team competitions. Martha and John were key in starting a Swim Team in Enterprise, Oregon. She also learned to play golf and loved it; however, it was the socializing she liked best.
After three years in Enterprise, John passed away in 1977 and Martha moved back to Pendleton. Martha later married Laurence O. Powers and moved to Ontario, Oregon where she spent the next 40 years. Banking had always been a passion for her. She loved her job as a loan officer at Farm Credit Services in Ontario. Her favorite part was working with farmers in the field literally negotiating loans on the hood of a pickup.
Martha was most proud of her service in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, patrolling the waters of the Owyhee Reservoir and Snake River during the summers. Martha was a member and past president of the Ontario Chapter of American Businesswomen’s Assoc. (ABWA)
Martha and Larry travelled to various parts of the US and enjoyed the history of each area. She enjoyed polka music and dancing and attended Alpenfest in Enterprise. Martha travelled to Australia, France, and other places, but her highlight was her trip to Benin Africa! Her good friend and classmate Harriette Isom served as US Ambassador to Africa.
Martha Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her dear godmother Jesse M. Owen, husband John E. Richardson, and husband Laurence O. Powers. She is survived by her three children, daughter Angela Pauline Mahaffey, Walla Walla, WA, and grandchildren (Amanda (Robert) Cartmell, Allison Petty, Andrew (Devin) Mahaffey, Felicia Carter, and Anthony Mahaffey, daughter Pamela Sue Hill, Lebanon OR and grandchildren (Joseph Hill, and Jessica Hill), and son John Hillis Richardson and his wife Tina, Pendleton OR and grandchildren (Nakiska) (Isaiah) Johnston and John A. (Joanie) Richardson). Her stepchildren Robert Powers and Larry Powers. She had 14 great grand kids and 2 great-great grandkids.
Celebration of Life service will be held at the Episcopal Church of The Redeemer, 241 SE 2nd St, Pendleton, OR Thursday, August 10 at 10am. There will be a service held at Olney Cemetery following this service. Arrangements are with Pioneer Chapel in Pendleton.
In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Martha Sue, donations may be made to Heritage Station Museum and PAWS/Pioneer Humane Society, both of Pendleton.