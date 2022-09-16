Marta Vielma
JAN. 2, 1937 — SEPT. 12, 2022
Martha died peacefully in the early hours of September 12th.
Marta was born January 2nd, 1937 to Antonio and Francisca Rendon. Marta was raised in Petersburg, TX. On December 4th, 1954 Marta wed Juan J Vielma in Lubbock, TX. Together they had two children, Juan “John” and Paula.
In 1955 they moved to Ontario where they worked as laborers in the fields and onion sheds. They were dedicated employees to Ontario Produce for over 40 years.
Marta had a unique sense of humor that she shared throughout her life. She was a fantastic cook who never let friends and family leave hungry. Her specialties included tortillas, tamales, menudo, and “brown dinner”. She never forgot a birthday and prayed for each family member every night.
Marta enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved listening to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren laugh and play. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
Marta was proceeded in death by her husband Juan J. Vielma, son Juan “John” Vielma, great grandaughter Olivia Mia Gonzalez ,brothers Charlie and Tony, sisters Susie, Otila, and Petra.
She is survived by her sister Rosa, brother Joe, daughter Paula (Jaime) Grimaldo. Grandchildren Carmen (Payo) Gonzalez, Christina (Ryan) Morgan, Jaime Jr. (Cori) Grimaldo, Christopher Vielma & Chad Merritt, Jason Vielma, Alyssa Vielma & Travis Oliver, and Danika Vielma. Great-grandchildren Christina (Conner), Kayla (Nick), Victoria (Mario), Melissa, Payo, Kylee, Braden, Marcus, Elijah, and Isabel. Great-great granddaughter’s Lilliana, Natalia, Andrea, Chandler, and Aubrey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pioneer Place. Special thanks goes out to Luke and the crew in Physical Therapy, as well as Rebecca and Jennifer in Activities.
Viewing will held on Tuesday, September 20th from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral will be on Wednesday September 21st at 10:00am. Services are being held at Lienkaemper- Thomason Funeral Home in Ontario, Oregon.
