Marlene Mae Dahnke-Reel

Marlene passed peacefully Sunday October 2, 2022 at Ashley Manor Care center in Ontario Oregon of natural causes.
Marlene was born May 11, 1937 in Tripp, South Dakota to Emmanuel and Barbara (Schamber) Schnabel where she spent several years playing and working on the family farm until they moved to Payette, Idaho in her teen years. After graduating from Payette High School, she worked for several local businesses. She met and later married Dale Dahnke in 1957 and were married for over 26 years until his death in 1983. She enjoyed working on the family farm for most of her working years where she drove trucks, chased cattle and drove tractors cultivating along with many other tasks. She met and married Harvey Reel in 1990 was married until his death in 2003, residing in Ontario, Oregon. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends but she really enjoyed spending time with all her grand kids and great grand kids.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents Emmanual and Barbara Schnabel, Dale Dahnke and Harvey Reel. She is survived by her brother Marvin (Marlene) Schnabel of Fruitland; three sons Dean (LeAnn) Dahnke Sunnyvale, California, Larry (Susan) Dahnke Payette, Idaho and Michael Dahnke of Parma, Idaho; 7 grandkids and 7 great grandkids plus many other close relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at Haran-Wood Mortuary, Thursday, October 6th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at the Rosedale Cemetery in Payette, Idaho 11:00 am on Friday, October 7, 2022.
