Payette lost long standing citizen Marlene C. Crowe on October 12, 2021 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She passed in the embrace and care of her family with excellent guidance from Ancora Hospice. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and five siblings. She is survived by her invaluable caregiver Richard Crowe, and four loving children: Stacy Crow, Stephen Crow (Stephen Recla) Jonathan Crow (Briana) Michael Crow (Rolinda). She also leaves behind a sister and brother, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
It is impossible to describe how much Marlene will be missed by numerous friends and family. “Family First” was not a motto for her, but a truth and lifestyle. She gave generously of herself to The Eagles and The Lions for many years. The refuge, help, and comfort she provided for many cannot be measured.
Services are to be held at LeinKamper-Thomason,78 N.W. 1st Ave. Ontario, OR. It will start at 10: a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021. Luncheon to follow at the Eagles Lodge in Payette, ID. Marlene preferred for remembrances to take form as donations to St. Luke’s Cancer Institute — Attention: Respite House 190 Bannock Street, Boise, ID 83712. Also, special thanks to St. Luke’s of Fruitland/MSTI for the support and caring during this journey.
To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Crowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.