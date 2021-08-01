Mark Joseph Harvey
AUG. 1, 1956 — JULY 24, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
Mark Joseph Harvey, 64 of New Plymouth, Idaho went Home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2021. Mark had been diagnosed with cancer just a brief time before his passing. The family invites you to attend a celebration of Mark’s life on August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in New Plymouth, Idaho with Pastor Phil Pittman officiating. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth.
Mark is survived by his wife of 41 years, Becky Harvey of New Plymouth, his children, Murielle Harvey of Boise, Idaho, Matthew Harvey and his wife, Nichole of Boise, Idaho, Megan Kramer and her husband, Cody of New Plymouth; his grandchildren, Koehn and Kailee Kramer and another granddaughter expected to arrive in December and grand baby Harvey expected to arrive in the spring; sister, Gretchen Harvey of Salem, Oregon, brother, Jonathan and his wife, Denise of Nevada City, California; nieces, Heather Armstrong of Ashland, Oregon, Holly Armstrong of Terrace, Washington; nephews, Glenn Harvey and his wife, Lindsey of Roseville, California, Steven Harvey and his wife, Christa, and 4 great-nieces, of Kuna, Idaho and Logan Harvey of Grass Valley, California.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and June Harvey and his brother, Paul B. Harvey, Jr.
At the time of his passing Mark was the Payette County Assessor and a Commissioner for the New Plymouth Planning and Zoning Commission. He loved beautiful Payette County, his community of New Plymouth and his church family at the First Baptist Church in New Plymouth. He felt honored to serve the county as a public servant to carry on his grandfather, Fred Harvey’s, and his father, Paul Harvey’s legacy. He also lovingly served his local church in various ministry roles.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the medical staff members at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — Boise, 4th Floor South, Oncology and 3rd Floor ICU for their skillful, compassionate care for Mark.
Arrangements entrusted to Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette (208) 642-3333. Condolences may be made to Mark’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
The family wishes for memorial gifts to be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, PO Box 730, Payette, Idaho, 83661.