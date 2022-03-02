Marjorie “Midge” (Anderson) MinkSEPT. 26, 1931 — FEB. 25, 2022
ONTARIO
Marjorie “Midge” (Anderson) Mink, 90, of Ontario, OR, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at her residence. A Rosary will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00am and the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:15am.
Midge entered this world on September 26, 1931, at home in Galva, Iowa, the daughter of Pearl (Kasper) Zaklan Anderson. The family moved to La Grande, Oregon in 1938. Following her mother’s death in 1947, the children were divided between the older siblings and Midge went to live with her older brothers, who just came home from the Navy. Under her brother’s supervision, she often found herself at the clubs. Midge was not a drinker, but it was there she found her love for dancing. Midge married the love of her life, Jim Mink, on October 14, 1950, after finishing high school. They welcomed their only daughter, Merry Ann on May 10, 1956.
Jim’s career with the Oregon State Police moved them to Astoria, Oregon, where many memories were made with the Fosters and Olstedts.
Midge and Jim found themselves back in La Grande, Oregon for the start of Merry’s junior year of high school. Midge retired from Riveria School as a secretary, she loved her career and children there, but she mostly loved her dear friend Linda Kuchler. They called each other unbiological sisters.
Midge loved life, but her greatest joy was being a grandma. She went to all awards assemblies, sporting events, graduations and made herself present in all family activities. Midge always thought her grandchildren were something to celebrate, no one could tell her any different. She would come with baked goods to everything she attended.
In 2003, Midge gained the title of GG by welcoming her first two great grandchildren just days apart. The title of GG was probably her most favorite and she enjoyed every minute with them. In total, Midge had six great grandchildren, she was just as active in their lives as she was for her grandchildren. She didn’t miss any event and was able to see two graduate and help celebrate a wedding from afar.
Midge talked daily to her sisters; everyone knew what everyone had going on because family was most important to her. Midge’s phone number was programed to the name of Rocket on her sister Charlotte’s phone, because they talked so often to each other even though miles apart.
Midge was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Anderson, her husband, Jim Mink, her daughter, Merry Ann McLean and her seven brothers and sisters, Steven (Jane) Zaklan, Mary (Floyd) Dominick, Jo (Jim) Waley, Art (Ginger) Zaklan, Bob (Shirly) Zaklan, Chuck (Velma) Anderson, Janie (Jim) Carter, Rienhold Hillner.
Midge leaves behind her sister, Charlotte Hillner, her three grandchildren, Lucky (Breanna) McLean, Joy (Alvie) Barton, Melody McLean (Michael) Wigley, six great grandchildren, Brandon Barton, Reilly McLean, Joycelyn (Derrick) Rothenberger, Chelsey McLean, Lauchlan McLean, Hunter Wigley, and her sister at heart, Linda Kuchler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Joe’s Walk for Change and Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Hwy 30, La Grande, OR 97850.
