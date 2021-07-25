Marjorie ‘Jean’ Orris Reece
SEPT. 10, 1925 — FEB. 18, 2021
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Marjorie “Jean” Orris Reece, 95, passed away February 18, 2021, at MorningStar Assisted Living in Boise, Idaho.
Jean was born September 10, 1925, at Arcadia (Malheur County) Oregon to Lloyd and Florence Bullard Orris. She went to school at the Arcadia school and graduated from Ontario High School in 1943.
She married Lester Reece, March 20, 1944. They had four children, Sharon, Gail, Steve and Dawna.
Jean worked at several jobs in Nyssa, Oregon over the years but her favorite, by far, was Idaho Power Co. After retiring from Idaho Power, she began her love of quilting and gardening. She maintained a beautiful yard at every home where she lived.
Lester passed away in 2001 and in 2003 she moved from their home at Anderson’s Corner to Fruitland, Idaho. She lived several years there and then made a final move to Boise to be near Sharon. She spent seven years at MorningStar Independent Living which she enjoyed so much and made many new friends. Thank you to the wonderful staff at MorningStar for their care of Mom. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, three sisters, husband, and daughter Gail.
She is survived by her children, Sharon and Bill Walker of Boise, Steve and Theresa Reece of Boardman, Oregon and Dawna and Jim Stanton of Upland, California; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter due in September.
Private family graveside services were held February 24, 2021, at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho due to COVID-19. Memorials may be made to her home church, New Life Christen Church, 523 King Ave., Nyssa, Oregon 97913 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements were under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Jean’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.