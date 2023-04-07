Marjorie Jean Goerner Erlebach FEB. 13, 1928 - MARCH 30, 2023
FRUITLAND
Marjorie Jean Goerner Erlebach passed peacefully from this life on March 30, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1928 in Dover, New Jersey to George Arthur Goerner and Bernice Dietrich Ayers. Although an only child she had four half-sisters and five half-brothers. She married William Charles Erlebach on October 2, 1950 in Alexandria, Virginia. They have 5 children: Susan (Bert Reynolds), Michael (Janean Smith), Catherine (Greg Pence), David (Anita C. Reynolds), Shirley (Greg Bassett). Marjorie and Bill have 20 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 13 great, great grandchildren. Three grandchildren greeted Marjorie when she passed through the veil into heaven.
Marjorie and Bill were happily married for 66 years. Together they passed through many trials and challenges in life but also had many, many joyous moments together. Loving outdoor adventures, they built a home in McCall, Idaho where they enjoyed skiing, sailing and fishing and making many wonderful memories with family and friends at that home. Most importantly, they always remained faithful to each other and to their religion. Both joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints in Vale, Oregon about 1954 and she served faithfully in many callings. She spent countless hours researching her ancestors, writing their histories and doing their temple work. In addition, she enjoyed sewing, reading, helping others and most of all, doing anything and everything with her family. Indeed, our mother never saw herself as anything but the most ordinary woman, but there was nothing ordinary about her goodness, faithfulness or her absolute devotion to her children.
As all who knew her would remember, she had a beautiful smile and a cheerful, pleasant personality. She enjoyed life. We all loved her and will dearly miss her.
