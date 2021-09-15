Marjorie Lou Brewer
DEC. 27, 1926 — SEPT. 11, 2021
HERMISTON
Marjorie Lou Brewer of Hermiston, Oregon, was born at home, the second child to John Andrew and Mildred Hite on December 27, 1926 in Ontario, Oregon. She died on September 11, 2021 in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 94 years. This same month Route 66 was established. It would be one year to the day when Ford sold their first Model A “motorcar” for $385.00. The stock market crash setting off the Great Depression would occur within two years’ time.
Marjorie and her older brother Donald were raised on the farm in Malheur County. In 1938, at the age of 11, she lost her father to dust pneumonia. The small family struggled following the death of their father. This event bound the three together and instilled in them the value of family, resilience, and hard work.
Marjorie attended Adrian High School where she was involved with the school orchestra and cheerleading. While in school she met Donald Brewer (Donnie). Donnie, charming and mischievous, won her over with his persistence, repeated apologies and promises of better behavior. He kept his word (for the most part) throughout their lifetime and long marriage of 62 years. The two were married in a double ceremony with Marge’s brother and his bride in September of 1946.
Donnie and Marge farmed and raised their four boys in Adrian, Oregon. “The Boys”, Donnie Jr, Jerry, Jimmy and Billy, were raised with a large and loving extended family around them. For the Brewer’s, family was the center of everything. Marge loved a full house: kids, cousins, neighbors, everyone was welcome. During Pheasant season for example, she would prepare food for dozens of hunters from early morning to late into the night.
Marge loved being useful. She worked each season on the farm but mostly enjoyed driving truck during harvest, often with a grandchild in tow.
Donnie’s lifelong love of racehorses kept Marge busy as well. The two enjoyed their time caring for their horses and following the racing season around the United States after their sons were grown.
In the mid 1970’s, The Brewer Family relocated from Malheur County to Hermiston Oregon. Donnie Sr., Marge, the boys, and their families made Hermiston their home and continued farming in Umatilla and Morrow Counties for the next several decades.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donnie Sr, her brother Donald Hite, and her daughter-in-law Tussy Brewer.
She is survived by her four sons: Don Brewer Jr and partner Marilyn Nishihara Cangello, Jerry and Kay Brewer, Jimmy and Janis Brewer and Billy and Renee Brewer. Her six grandchildren; Sydney (Thomas) Reagan, Leslie (Paul) Trujillo, Jerimy (Stacy) Brewer, Jennifer (Jerry) Lembus, Dawn Helzer, Patrick (Holly) Brewer; 14 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grand Child.
Marge was always a lady, who everyday strived to do her best. She cared for her family deeply. That love stretched out over the generations of her long lifetime. She never missed a game, a recital, a track meet or a moment of her children’s, grandchildren’s, or great grandchildren’s lives: if it was happening, she wanted to be a part of it. Marge lived a long life, surrounded by family that loved her. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. MST at the Owyhee Cemetery, Adrian, Oregon.
Please share memories of Marjorie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermis-ton.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.