Marion Lynn Derie
JUNE 27, 1941 — FEB. 6, 2021
FRUITLAND
Marion L. Derie, age 79, of Fruitland, died peacefully the morning of February 6, 2021 in Fruitland, ID surrounded by her family.
Marion was born June 27, 1941 to Woodrow and June Bunch in Huntington, OR. She spent her childhood in Halfway, OR, helping her mother around the house and tending sheep and rabbits. At 15, the family moved to Ontario, OR and Marion graduated from Ontario high school in 1959. Later that year, she met and married Lyle Derie, and they shared their lives together for 58 loving years.
Marion raised two children and worked at various times at Or-Ida, a fruit packing shed, and a drapery shop. She also maintained the family home and helped Lyle on the farm and in the garage-workshop. Later on, Marion volunteered at St. Alphonsus (Holy Rosary) hospital and the election polls. She enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends and was a crack-shot with a pistol. She was a member of the Treasure Valley Crankers with Lyle, driving their antique cars to events and tours. Her hobbies included various crafts; putting together scrapbooks, making greeting cards, painting, and collecting lunch boxes and various knick-knacks.
In retirement, Marion and Lyle were fortunate to travel together, visiting Alaska, Hawaii and several tropical locations. Later, they spent time exploring Arizona before settling in Quartzsite, spending 6 months each year there. They enjoyed the sun and exploring by riding 4-wheelers in the desert with both old and new-found friends, learning the unique history of the area as members of the Quartzite Historical Society.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband Lyle and grandchild Josh Fisher. She is survived by her two children, son Michael and wife Carla of Anacortes, WA, and daughter Susan and her husband Dick Fisher of New Plymouth, ID. She has a sister, Velda Huff, and four grandchildren, Emily and Liz Fisher, and Trevor and Sarah Derie.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Valley Christian Church in Fruitland, ID from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will be held on February 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Christian Church with pastor Matt Phipps officiating.
We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Edgewood Spring Creek and Heart ‘n Home Hospice for the compassionate care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marion’s name to a local charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.shafferjensen.com.