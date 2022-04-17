Marietta Merle Salyards JULY 31, 1921 — APRIL 9, 2022
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Marietta Merle Salyards passed away at the age of 100 on April 9, 2022, at Sunset Home Assisted Living in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Her daughter, RaNae, was at her side when she passed from complications of being 100 years old.
She is survived by her son Monte Salyards w/Tracie Searles (Nampa, ID), and her daughter RaNae Salyards Barker (Bonners Ferry, ID). Her grandchildren are Warren Barker w/his wife Brenda (Eureka, MT), and Michelle Barker w/Lee Wright (Boise, ID). Her great-grandchildren are Kimberly and Megan Barker (Eureka, MT). She is also survived by her niece, three nephews and extended family.
Marietta was born to Charley and Ava Grimes in Nampa, Idaho on July 31st, 1921. She was soon joined by twin brothers, Dwayne and DeWitt, who both preceded her in death. She spent her entire life in the Treasure Valley area.
At the time she was born, her parents were farmers who rented different farmlands around the Nampa area. When she was a freshman in high school, the family bought a farm in the Emmett, Idaho area.
Marietta graduated from Emmett High School in 1940. She attended Boise Junior College for 2 years. She worked at Gowen Field Air Base for 1 year before continuing her education at the University of Idaho. She graduated from the U of I in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education.
Marietta began her Home Economics teaching career in Payette, ID, where she met her future husband, Wendell Salyards. They were married on July 6, 1947, in Payette. Shortly after that, she retired from teaching to be a homemaker and raise a family.
After her two children were in school, she returned to teaching at Payette High School to help pay for the new house she and Wendell were building, which she designed herself, and to help save money for the children’s college. After the house was paid for and RaNae finished college, she retired from teaching in 1974.
Marietta’s passions in life were sewing, cooking, vegetable & flower gardening, and, of course, her family. She was nothing if not organized, and often in charge. She sewed almost every day. As soon as she finished one project, she was on to the next one. Everyone around her wore clothes that she had made. Monte says some of his best shirts were made by her, and this feeling was true for everyone who was lucky enough to receive her home-sewn clothing – husband, children, grandchildren and eventually, great-grandchildren. In later years, she made many beautiful quilts for family members, as remembrances. Everyone looked forward to Sunday food. Coffee cake in the morning, and chicken dinner at night, were some favorites. Mmmm.
After Wendell passed away in 1989, she lived by herself and took care of the house and her flowers. He was chairperson of the Payette Senior Center, when he passed, and she stepped up and took over for him. She served for many years on the Board of Directors and volunteered for every project and fundraiser that came along. Her children and grandchildren were a great a joy to her, and she spent much time with them.
In recent years, Marietta spent numerous winters with her daughter, RaNae, in Bonners Ferry, ID. After having problems with her hip, and falling a few times, she realized that she could no longer live on her own. Her original thought was that she would live with RaNae, full time, after selling her home in Payette. Her increasing hip and leg issues made that impossible, so this last November, she came to reside at Sunset Homes Assisted Living, in Bonners Ferry. This is truly an outstanding facility with caring people. We wish to thank them very much.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, April 19th at 1:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, 1969 River Road, Payette, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Marietta’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Memorials in Marietta’s honor may be given to the Payette Senior Center, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.