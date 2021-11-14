Marie Boyer

Marie Louise Boyer, 98, of Payette, passed away Nov. 9, 2021 at The Cottages Assisted Living in Payette. Marie was born Sept. 15, 1923 in Ontario, OR to Lewis and Bertha Boswell. She grew up in Malheur City, OR where her family ranched and mined. She attended grade school in Malheur City, then graduated from Ontario High School in 1942.
She married William O. Boyer on July 9, 1944. They had six children and they resided on Washoe Road in Payette for 60 years. They were married for 63 years until Bill’s passing in 2007.
Her husband and a son-in-law David Pollentier preceded her in death. Marie is survived by her children, Sherry Kerner, Terry Pollentier, Jim (Margaret) Boyer, Patty (Bob) Olin, Donna (Dick) Harriman, and John Boyer (Kathy Gatchel); 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, Nov. 17th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland with a Rosary/Viewing being held at 1 pm prior to the service. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Payette.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Marie’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
