Marianne (Nichols) Nash Feb. 4, 1957 - June 21,2023
PAYETTE
Marianne (Nichols) Nash Feb. 4, 1957 - June 21,2023
PAYETTE
Marianne passed away June 21st 2023 at the Cottages in Payette, from a long term illness.
Marianne was born February 4th, 1957 in Ventura, California, to Charles and Betty Nichols. Marianne along with her four siblings went to love with their grandparents on a farm between Vale and Ontario where she was deeply loved and started her love of the outdoors.
Marianne went to school in Ontario. after graduation she went on to college where earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in Boise, Idaho, a master's in Education in Ellensburg, Washington, and a special education endorsement at Lewiston, Idaho.
Marianne had a passion for working with youth who needed a loving adult. She worked tirelessly to make her corner of the world a better place through her work as an educator. She was president of an organization that gave books to under-privileged children to develop a lifelong love of reading and allowing them to grow. So there is website you can go to it is www.givebutter.com/Bookitforward to anyone who wishes to donate books for the New Plymouth Schools, that was where Marianne's first teaching job was, and it can be in memory of Marianne (Nichols) Nash.
Marianne was living in Pocatello when she met Bill Nash. They married August 20th 1988. They had two children, a daughter Sara, and a son Augustus (Gus).
Marianne loved being a mother relishing her time with them watching them grow up. She loved going to rodeo's watching Sara and her horse "Whisper." She loved watching Gus ride his dirt bike and going to his baseball games which he played all through his school years.
Marianne's illness proceeded to get worse. Her sister Sandra took loving care of her after moving her to the Fruitland area, until she passed.
Marianne is survived by her children Sara Brickley, Augustus Nash and her son-in-law Matt Brickley, Grandchildren Raylnn and Eiley Brickley, her siblings Sandra (Tom) Henney, Patricia (Dan) Maloney, Gary (Phyllis) Nichols and ex-husband Bill Nash.
Marianne was preceded in death by her parents Charles (Sandra) Nichols, Betty (Joe) Gage, her grandparents Luther and Elise Nicholas, and beloved sister Kathy Miller.
Services will be held at Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario, Oregon July 15th 2023 at 11:00 o'clock. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery at Vale, Oregon.
Marianne's family wants to thank Signature Home Health, Ancora Hospice, and everyone at The Cottages for all their dedication, their love, their caring for Marianne.
There will be a dinner after the service at Tom and Sandra's Home in Fruitland, 419 N.W. 3rd St.
