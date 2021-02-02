Maria Del R. Sifuentes
JULY 4, 1935 — JAN. 26, 2021
NYSSA
Maria Del R. Refugio Sifuentes, of Nyssa, Oregon. Born July 4; 1935 In Piedras Negras, Mexico. She passed away on January 26, 2021, in Boise, Idaho, as her daughter Graciela held her hand.
She was married to Pablo Sifuentes and she raised a family together for many years in Nyssa. Mommy had six children: Valentine, Lydia, Ruben, Leticia, Graciela, and Margarita. Together they had numerous grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Maria worked for Ore-Ida Heinz for many years until she retired, living out the remainder of her days, in happiness, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving extended family, until the day she passed. She has now been reunited with her husband Pablo for all eternity, and is joined in heaven by her daughter Lydia, her mother & father Esperanza & Jose Contreras Sr, her brothers Alejandro & Jose Contreras Jr, and her son in law Daniel Ortiz.
Maria was very well loved by all her children, and the local community. Maria was known for passions and interests, such as cooking, crocheting, her gardens and flower beds, her love for jewelry and fancy attire, spoiling all those who would come to visit her with excellent cooking and occasionally liked to visit the slot machines. Everyone wanted mommy’s homemade flour tortillas. We will always carry with us so many unique and heartfelt memories of her, will always love and miss our Mommy forever. Until we see you again.
Rosary will be held on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at 11:30 PM, in St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Nyssa Oregon, followed by the Funeral Mass at noon. She will be laid to rest after the funeral mass, at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon. Flowers can be sent to Lienkaemper-Thompson in Ontario.
Love,
Valentine, Ruben, Leticia, Graciela and Margarita.