Maria Leon SEPT. 10, 1952 — DEC. 13, 2020
NAMPA
Maria Vargas Leon 68, of Nampa, died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 13th, comforted by her children, sisters, and husband.
Maria was born on September 10, 1952 in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico to Jose and Juanita Soto. She was the oldest of 4 children. She married the love of her life Pedro Gomez on July 27, 1974. They moved to Weiser, Idaho soon after and had three children Betty, Jose, and Pedro Jr. In 1983 they moved to New Plymouth, which was their home for 9 years, and in 1992 moved to Parma, Idaho. After the untimely passing of her first husband Maria remarried and moved to Nampa in 2010.
Maria started working for Holy Rosary/Saint Alphonsus hospital in 1989 and would work there for 30 years, until her cancer progressed, and illness forced her to leave in 2019. She loved working for the hospital, with colleagues and interacting with patients. She would go on to forge life-long friendships while working there.
She loved life and sharing new experiences with family and friends. She always had a smile on her face and would always share a kind word with everyone even if she was enduring hardships due to illness. She had a particular zest for life that was infectious, and a positive energy that permeated a room. She loved being around her children, grandchildren, and family. She was very social, jovial, and everyone’s friend, and if there was an event or a party, she would be right there ready to enjoy it with friends and family.
She loved music and dancing, so there was always music playing in the background. She was a phenomenal caregiver, not only could you see it in the care that she provided to those around her, but also in her care of her dogs, house plants or flower garden. Maria also loved to shop and find good bargains.
Maria is survived by her husband Pio Vargas of Nampa, daughter and son-in-law Betty and Darnell Woods, son and daughter-in-law Jose and Kellie Gomez, son Pedro Gomez Jr. Her grandchildren Jada, Tristan, DeAndrae, Cameron, Peyton, and Nadia. Brother Ed Soto and family, sister Maria de Jesus Soto and family, and sister Mercedes Soto and family.
She is preceded in death by her mother Juanita Soto, father Jose Jesus Soto, first husband Pedro Gomez Martinez Sr., nephew Daniel Soto, niece Veronica Soto, and best friend Francis C. Florez.
Maria was laid to rest at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho on December 18, 2020. Thank you all that attended, sent flowers, and shared condolences. Your support is greatly appreciated.
If you would like to donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, in honor of Maria, you can do so at BCRF.ORG. Condolences may be made to Maria’s family at www.shafferjensen.com