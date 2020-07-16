Maria Elena Gallegos
July 7, 1961 - July 13, 2020
ONTARIO
Maria Elena Gallegos, 59, of Ontario, Oregon passed away Monday July 13, 2020 at her home.
Maria was born July 7, 1961 in Toppenish, Washington. She was the daughter of Alejandro and Patrocinia Contreras. Maria met her Husband Alex Gallegos summer of 1977 and were shortly married November 14, 1977. Together they raised their children Alex Gallegos Jr. and Valerie Michelle Gonzalez.
Maria enjoyed spending her time with family and friends and had a smile that would light up every room.
Maria is survived by her husband Alex Gallegos, son Alex Gallegos Jr. and daughter Valerie Gonzalez (RJ Gonzalez).
She is also survived by her mother Patrocinia G. Contreras; three brothers Alejandro Contreras Jr.; Jose Luis Contreras; Rojelio Contreras; and three sisters Mary Contreras; Esperanza Lopez; and Nina Cleaver.
A Burial will be held Friday July 17, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery Ontario, Oregon.
