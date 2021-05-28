Margot
‘Margo’ Bybee
JUNE 17, 1937 — MAY 21, 2021
NYSSA
Margot “Margo” Bybee, of Nyssa passed away on May 21, 2021 at the age of 83. Margot was born June 17, 1937 in Idar-Oberstein, Germany to Richard and Dora Stein. She and her husband Stan Bybee were married for over 50 years. Together they owned and operated Bybee Transport Inc., and Bybee Air Service in Nyssa, Oregon.
Margot was preceded in death by her father, Richard, her mother, Dora, and one grandchild, Anthony James Kerr.
Margot is survived by her husband, Stan Bybee, as well as her twin brother Kuno (Anneliese) Stein, her children, Tamy (Brian) Cannon, Rick (Kathy) Daugherty, two stepsons Kyle and Troy (Sandy) Bybee, four grandchildren, Stephanie Ranee (Mike) Rawlings, Aaron (Sara) Kerr, Thomas (Ashley) Daugherty, Cassandra (Bobby) Decker, nine great grandchildren, and two nieces.
She will always be remembered by all that knew and loved her by her fun-loving quick wit, and straight forward no nonsense attitude towards most all matters in life.
Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa. Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.