Margie Deann (Perry) Jones APRIL 27, 1941 - AUG. 2, 2021
FORMERLY OF VALE
Margie Deann (Perry) Jones 80 of Boise, Idaho died at home from pancreatic cancer surrounded by her family, on August 2, 2021.
Margie was born on April 27, 1941, in Ontario, OR. She was the second child of three children born to Virgil Perry and Ruby "Bronson" Perry. Margie grew up living on a Farm/Ranch outside Vale, OR where at age 3 you get your first dog, and at 5 your first horse. The family all lived worked and eat all meals together, which created strong family values. As age increase so did chores and responsibilities. Margie enjoyed going on family vacations, and hunting trips with the family each year.
Margie attended school in Vale, Or., where Junior High and High School was filled with dances, football, and baseball games, and became one of Vale's Rodeo Queens, with her family always in attendance.
Margie married her Highschool sweetheart LeeRoy Jones on December 3, 1960, in Vale, OR, and began their careers and family in Boise, Idaho. Margie and LeeRoy raised two children Kandi and Alan, with yearly vacations and camping trips. Margie worked for the Boise School District for 26 years, until her retirement.
Margie and LeeRoy worked hard and eventually built their retirement dream home, LeeRoy passing away three weeks after. Margie completed their dream home ideas, by finishing the barn, raising cattle, putting in fencing, and an irrigation system.
Margie's retirement didn't last long with working as a volunteer with the police and fire commission, which lead to her obtain her EMT license and worked for 7 years on the ambulance crew.
Margie sold the property and moved back to Boise to take care of a new grandson Joshua for the next 14 years, and continued to attend her other grandson Travis's baseball games as well as her brother Tony's and his boys.
Margie was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the Spring of 2021, which eventually took her life.
Margie is survived by her 2 children Kandi and Alan, 2 grandsons Travis and Joshua, and 1 great granddaughter Rylee. A brother Tony and sister-in-law Rhonda Perry, sister-in-law Marcia "Bunny" Perry, a mother-in-law Bernice, sister-in-law Patsy and brother-in-law Bob Salazar, with many nieces and nephews.
The last words that Margie spoke were telling her loved ones to have a nice journey, to which we replied thank you we will, and you have a nice journey to, and she replied "I will" with a smile.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 6th at 11:00 am at Valley View Cemetery, Vale, OR.
Services under the direction of Lienhaemper Chapel-Vale