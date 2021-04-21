Margery Hillis Mitchell
MAY 23, 1925 — APRIL 19, 2021
NYSSA
Margery Hillis Mitchell, Age 95, passed away on April 19, 2021. Marge was the beloved wife of Cook Mitchell and they had been married 46 years when he passed away in 1993. They spent all their years together farming in Sunset Valley. They bought the Hillis Homestead in 1966 and were still farming it when Cook passed away. Marge farmed it for two more years and then sold it. They had moved to their home in the town of Nyssa in March of 1990. Marge liked living in town but was a born farmer. She kept a large yard and flowers, She especially had lots of roses. She loved her neighbors and also all the children she watched grow up. She also loved baking! Especially cookies! And she loved sharing them with many friends and loved ones. Marge was born May 23, 1925 in Burley, Idaho to Walton and Myrtle Hillis and lived there for 11 years. Since 1937 they lived in Nyssa, Oregon in Sunset Valley. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1943. She went to Boise to Business college for a few months and then came home to work for the Rationing Board during WWII, then worked for the Sugar Beet Factory. She married Cook Dec 1946 and from then on lived on the farm. Every fall she worked for the Sugar Beet Factory for 37 years. She loved working for the factory. Marge is survived by Nieces and Nephews; Diana Baremore & Family (Jim). Melvin Pendarvis & Family (Robin). Ted Kiesecker. And Cooks many more Nieces and Nephews. Marge was preceded in death by Walter her Father in 1964. Myrtle her Mother in 1998. Georgia Kiesecker her Sister in 1997. Glendon Hillis her Brother in 1944. Cook Mitchell her Husband in 1993. And her Nephews Jim Pendarvis, Dennis Pendarvis, and Rocky Brooks. Family Graveside Services will be held Friday April 23, 2021 at 11:00a.m. Owyhee Cemetery. Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com